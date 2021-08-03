Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

