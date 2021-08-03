STORE Capital (STOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect STORE Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY21 guidance at $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.900-1.960 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.