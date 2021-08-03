STRAKS (STAK) Price Down 46.2% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $28,323.06 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

