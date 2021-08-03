Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $228.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

