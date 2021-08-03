Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

