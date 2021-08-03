Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCNG stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Strattner Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

