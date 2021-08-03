Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SCNG stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Strattner Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Strattner Financial Group
