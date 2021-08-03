Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. On average, analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 8,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBP. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.