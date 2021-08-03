Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $92.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,329 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.