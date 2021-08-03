Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.