Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $46.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.