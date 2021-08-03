Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

Shares of SLF opened at C$64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,443,229.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

