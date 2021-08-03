Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:SU opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

