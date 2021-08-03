Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$35.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

