Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

