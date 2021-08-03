Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.44% of Superior Industries International worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.86. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.