Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Surgery Partners worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.