Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $759.66 million, a PE ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

