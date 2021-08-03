Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:SDACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Sustainable Development Acquisition I had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $8,748,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

