SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $544.18 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

