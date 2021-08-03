SVB Leerink Boosts Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $38.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

TBIO traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 1,319,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.61 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

