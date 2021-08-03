Synaptics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $20,639,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.00. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

