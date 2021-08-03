Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

