Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

