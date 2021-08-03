Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $65.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

