T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $175.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.36.

TMUS opened at $144.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

