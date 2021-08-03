T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years.

TROW stock opened at $206.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

