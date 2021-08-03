Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The stock has a market cap of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

