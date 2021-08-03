Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

