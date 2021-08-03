Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $173.21, but opened at $166.19. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $159.40, with a volume of 61,328 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

