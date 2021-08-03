Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $13.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 405,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.17.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.