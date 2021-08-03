Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Plans $0.13 Final Dividend

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

