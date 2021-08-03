Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Plans $0.13 Final Dividend

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.
About Tamawood
