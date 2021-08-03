Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.0702

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $916,863.25 and $1.80 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00410417 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.01059255 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

