Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.