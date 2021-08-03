Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) versus GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Critical Contrast

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and GT Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. GT Biopharma has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.99%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and GT Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 4.99 -$386.65 million $3.70 19.52 GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$28.30 million ($6.45) -1.75

GT Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 5.10% 8.81% 6.30% GT Biopharma N/A N/A -608.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats GT Biopharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology; and a collaboration agreement with Cytovance Biologics to provide development services for a TriKE therapeutic for the treatment of coronavirus infection. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

