TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$66.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$66.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.32. The company has a market cap of C$59.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.