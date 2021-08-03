TD Securities Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.21.

CS stock opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.64.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$97,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,416,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$840,786.40. Insiders sold a total of 350,859 shares of company stock worth $1,962,189 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

