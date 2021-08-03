TD Securities Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 target price (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.42.

iA Financial stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

