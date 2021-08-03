TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $113.02 on Friday. TDK has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

