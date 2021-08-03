Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth $524,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 551.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 96,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

