Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

O opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

