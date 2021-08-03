Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.06 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $526.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

