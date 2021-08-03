Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,033 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Cardlytics worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,901.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956 in the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

