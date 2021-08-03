Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

