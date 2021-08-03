TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMVWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

