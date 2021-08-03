Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,231 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

