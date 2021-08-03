Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $710.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

