Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 223.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

