Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

