Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

