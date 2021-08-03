Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$33.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$28.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.98. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a PE ratio of -60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.