Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$33.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$28.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.98. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a PE ratio of -60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

